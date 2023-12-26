BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – For years, there’s been a strong appetite for the Hunger Games franchise. The latest installment of the franchise released in November brings back memories of the filming of the first one more than a decade ago.

That renewed interest draws even more fans to historic Henry River Mill Village.

“We get TikTokers, people come out here and they kind of recreate the scenes,” says site manager Donovan Harper. “If you’re a huge fan of the Hunger Games, you’ll immediately recognize some of the landmarks as soon as you pull up here.”

The former textile mill location is more famously known as District 12 in the initial Hunger Games released in 2012.

“The village wound up sort of abandoned, so always surprised me that around 2010-2011 crews came out here, found the place, and decided ‘Hey this is perfect for our movie!’” Harper told Queen City News.

A trail of camera icons on the tour map points visitors in the right direction. Or, you can simply let Donovan lead the way.

“We’re standing in front of Peeta’s bakery right here,” he said in front of the building that used to be a general store in real life.

“Gave it a fresh coat of paint, where we’re standing right now would’ve been a big deck. This was like the market area of the movie,” he continued.

Actor Jennifer Lawrence made herself at home on this property.

“We’re about to go into Katniss’s house,” he said, walking into one house.

“More Hollywood than history, because they really kind of gutted the whole place out, kind of turned into a huge sound stage,” Harper said.

The crew left behind the bed and table used in the production.

“Katniss is in her sister’s room, braiding her hair, trying to comfort her before the reaping, all of that was shot in here,” says Harper.

The 2011 filming for the first Hunger Games was all over North Carolina including Shelby.

For the Warren family, the prequel’s blockbuster success brings back memories of how it all started. Cory Warren, his daughter Avalon, and son Cyd worked as extras.

“District 12 here was actually built a couple of blocks from downtown Shelby and it’s in a warehouse complex which is fenced in,” Cory explains.

“It was so exciting having one of the biggest films in the past decade being shot and filmed in the hometown that I was born in raised in,” said Avalon.

“This would be my son here,” he proudly points as the movie streams on his TV.

“They ended up seeing me and were like, ‘This girl, she could be Prim’s stand-in!’” Avalon recalled. “And so, they kind of grabbed me, took me, and then I just ended up being a stand-in and was there with the stars the entire time.”

“Who knew this tiny place would become famous one day,” she said.

The prequel to the original, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has been the number one movie at the box office in each of its first three weeks. It’s grossed more than 300 million worldwide so far.

Now that Hunger Games fever has ramped up again Donovan says there’s been an uptick in interest at Henry River Mill Village.

“People buying tickets that are here to see the old District 12 right before they go and see the movie,” said Harper.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

He showed us the dam that Katniss ran across at the beginning of the first film. That moment in pop culture is part of the rich history of this land.

“It just goes to show the fandom of those movies, which always shocks me,” he says.

“If it weren’t for Hunger Games, we wouldn’t have had it to turn this place into a historical landmark,” said Harper. “So in that sense, we really do owe the Hunger Games.”