North Carolina speedway owner offers ‘Bubba Rope’ for sale on social media

DANBURY, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a North Carolina speedway advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on a social media marketplace page days after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced a noose had been found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series. Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, advertised the rope in a pitch Wednesday on Facebook Marketplace that read: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.’’
The post was removed by midday Thursday.
- Homeowners association tells Florida man to take down ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag
- Astronaut adds to space junk after losing mirror at start of spacewalk
- Viral video shows California couple block Hispanic man from entering parking garage
- Georgia officer fired over controversial Facebook post
- Wake Tech’s fall semester plan includes mandatory masks, waiving of some student fees
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now