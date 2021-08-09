North Carolina sports gambling bill clears another committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Legislation to license and tax sports betting in North Carolina has cleared another state Senate committee.

The proposal approved Monday by the Senate judiciary committee is supported by many Democrats and Republicans.

The bill advanced despite concerns that the measure will increase the number of residents addicted to gambling.

The measure must now clear two additional committees before heading to the Senate floor for a full vote.

If the bill passes and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signs it into law, the state lottery commission would issue 10 to 12 interactive wagering operator licenses.

The state would collect licensing fees and a tax on operators’ gross revenues.