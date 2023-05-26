RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This Memorial Day Weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is remembering the 70 troopers who died in the line of duty since the organization’s inception in 1929.

The ceremony was followed by a balloon release by family members and friends of fallen troopers.

Current troopers, cadets and family members of fallen troopers were at an annual Memorial Ceremony hosted by the Highway Patrol. Some of those family members shared stories of their loved ones.

“Nolan was probably not typical of what you would imagine in the uniform, he was very easy-going, super funny, life of the party type person,” Alexis Sanders said.

She lost her husband, Trooper Nolan Sanders, in 2020. He died in a Wayne County crash while on duty.

Sanders and the dozens of other troopers were all remembered individually.

“These members died honoring our mission, so it’s up to us to do them this service of carrying on the mission,” Sgt. Marcus Bethea said.

Sanders said if she could talk to her husband today, she’d thank him.

“I would just, you know like everyone else, probably thank him for the sacrifice he made because he was doing what he was very passionate about,” Sanders said.