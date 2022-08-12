RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held on Friday for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.

The graduates completed over six months of demanding courses set to prepare the troopers for a career of service to the state of North Carolina.

The ceremony took place at the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh. According to the news release, the oath of office was administered by Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The 28th commander of the state highway patrol Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr. was the keynote speaker.

“The challenges you have overcome on this campus are just a few you will face along this journey, but they are building blocks that lay the foundation for a promising career,” said Col. Johnson. “And when you find yourself facing challenges in the future remember your time here and what it took to carry on and overcome in times of adversity.”

The new troopers will report to their respective duty stations Aug. 31 to begin a demanding field training program.