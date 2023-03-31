RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Students at Kipp North Carolina Public Schools are honoring the month by planting pinwheels.

Elementary and middle school students from the school’s Social-Emotional Learning club gathered outside the Durham campus on Friday to place the pinwheels in the school’s garden.

Social workers at the school say the pinwheels are symbolic of playfulness, joy and childhood.

Students also heard poems from staff at the school.

“They’re always so enthusiastic to be involved and be leaders in the school and that’s a big part of what we do in elementary and middle schools,” said Melissa McGovern, a social worker at the school.

The US Department of Health and Human Services says 1.8 million children received prevention services in 2021.

Social workers at the school say they want to encourage students to speak up.

“I think it’s important for the kids to understand that the adults here at this school we take their safety with the upmost importance, and for them to understand that here they can feel comfortable coming to any adult with anything, any concern or problems that they have,” said Aisha Brownlee-Antoine, a Kipp social worker

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are ways you can spot signs of child abuse in a child. Some possible signs are:

Showing sudden changes in behavior or school performance.

Displaying overt sexualized behavior

Not receiving medical attention for a serious physical injury that has been brought to the parents attention.

You can find the full list here.