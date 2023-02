DAVIDSON, N.C. (WJZY) — They say a simple act of kindness can go a long way, and for two students at Davidson Day School, their act of kindness is sending one teacher to Phoenix for the Super Bowl LVII.

CSL’s Grace Grill shares how Davidson Day students Natalie Munro and Grace Mitchell raised the money and went up against the school board to send their favorite teacher and die-hard Eagles fan, Steven McGill, to the Super Bowl.