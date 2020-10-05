North Carolina teacher dies from COVID-19

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A third-grade teacher in Stanly County has died after recently being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Stanley County Schools system announced that Julie Davis, a teacher at Norwood Elementary School in Norwood had died.

CBS-affiliate WBTV confirmed with those close to Davis that she had died after recently testing positive for coronavirus and being hospitalized.

“Mrs. Davis earned a well-deserved reputation as an inspirational teacher who was always seeking ways to support every student so that they were able to fulfill their potential. She implemented creative ways of teaching and her high standards and expectations motivating others to achieve their best. Students absolutely loved being taught by Mrs. Davis. Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community,” said Vickie Calvert, Interim Superintendent of Stanly County Schools.