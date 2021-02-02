North Carolina tourist dies during snorkeling trip off Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A 42-year-old woman from North Carolina died following a snorkeling trip off the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Erica Michelle Brown was snorkeling with family and friends Sunday afternoon when she began signaling for help.

The Miami Herald reports Brown was in the water near the Sand Key Lighthouse when she was pulled from the water.

Someone on the boat began CPR. She was transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard boat.

Paramedics waiting on shore took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t list Brown’s hometown in North Carolina.

Officials say autopsy results are pending.