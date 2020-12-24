North Carolina warehouse delivers joy for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – For 85 years, the toy company Schleich has created detailed animal figures for kids. Ahead of Christmas, the company said toy sales have skyrocketed.

Santa’s helpers were inside a warehouse in north Charlotte printing delivery labels and checking them twice. The company is shipping out more than 55,000 animal figures a day ahead of Christmas.

David Albert overseas shipping operations and said since the pandemic toy sales have gone up. Popular animals like dinosaurs and horses are number one sellers.

“Right now the toy industry sees like 60 percent of all sales in November and December so we’ve been busy the last few weeks,” Albert said. “With kindergartens closed, people just have to stay at home, they have their children at home, and they have to make sure that they are entertained and they play with the toys.”

One by one, delivery boxes are checked and scanned to make sure they get to their destination safely. More than one million toys are inside the warehouse. It’s now reopened after closing for a month because of the pandemic.

Elisha Jernigan said although the company has had to make adjustments it has found ways to give back. “We partnered with several zoos during the closures to do some fundraisers for them,” Jernigan said. “And we’ve also partnered with Charlotte Humane Society.”

Kids can rest assured they will get their toys on time for Christmas as Santa’s helpers work safely to get orders out.

“We have many elves here and they are making sure that the toys are getting delivered,” Albert said. “So my thanks to the entire team because they did an awesome job this year.”