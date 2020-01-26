North Carolina well-represented at 62nd Grammy Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has no shortage of connections to the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Fayetteville-native J. Cole, who has become a common face at the Grammys, is nominated again this year – five times.

Those nominations include Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Middle child.”

Other nominees with North Carolina connections include country star Eric Church and Greensboro-native Rhiannon Giddens.

Church was born in Granite Falls, which sits just northwest of Hickory.

He received two nominations this year – Best Country Song for “Some of it” and Best Country Album for Desperate Man.

Giddens was nominated for Best American Roots Performance for her work with Francesco Turrisi on the song “I’m on my way.”

