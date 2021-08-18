North Carolina woman accused of starving animals; 19 died

BOLIVIA, N.C. – A sheriff’s office has filed charges against a North Carolina woman who they say abandoned and starved animals at her home, leading to 19 deaths, after which some of them weren’t properly buried.

WECT reports 42-year-old Laralee Gene Milligan Williams was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants from July 2020.

Williams is charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals and one count each of disposition of dead domesticated animals and abandonment of animals.

Arrest warrants show Williams is accused of abandoning and depriving more than 30 animals of nourishment. Warrants also say Williams failed to bury domesticated cats and chickens at least three feet deep