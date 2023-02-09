BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 27, deputies took a report of financial card theft at an assisted living facility in Alamance County.

The two victims said that their financial cards were missing.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Beverly Marie Jeffers, 57, of Burlington. Jeffers was an employee of the facility.

Investigators established probable cause to take Jeffers into custody on Saturday.

She is being charged with the following:

Two counts of felony theft of financial card

Two counts of felony identity theft

Two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses

Two counts of misdemeanor exploitation of an elder

Jeffers was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.