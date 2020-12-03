North Carolina woman arrested for sex act with foster child

North Carolina news
Posted: / Updated:

Mary Caroline Brown (courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 26-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after allegations of sexual abuse with a child in foster care, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Mary Caroline Brown was arrested without incident and charged with felony sex act by substitute parent. She was issued a $100,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on Monday from the NC Department of Health and Human Services-Child Protection Services with allegations of the crime, prompting the investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories