ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County.

According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail Tinikal Russell, 39, of Burlington, was receiving benefits from the state of North Carolina for food stamps that she was not entitled to receive.

ACSO investigators say they discovered that Russell had received benefits totaling over $15,500 and that she did so by fraudulently claiming that her daughter was living with her, when in fact, the daughter lives with her biological father.

Russell has since been arrested and is now charged with the following:

Felony food stamp fraud

Felony obtaining property by false pretense

Russell was taken into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center and was given a $10,000 secured bond.