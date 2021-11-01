North Carolina Zoo hosts Military Appreciation Week with free admission

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Zoo will host Military Appreciation Week Nov. 8-14, 2021 in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The Zoo is offering free admission for all active duty, reserve, veteran, and retired military personnel. A $2 discount will be available for up to six accompanying guests.

To receive the discount, please bring any of the following:

US Veterans ID

Military ID

DD-214 with Photo ID

State driver’s license with veteran indicator or military identifier

VA, VF, or American Legion issued ID

The Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last admission being an hour before closing.