North Carolina Zoo hosts Military Appreciation Week with free admission

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Zoo will host Military Appreciation Week Nov. 8-14, 2021 in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The Zoo is offering free admission for all active duty, reserve, veteran, and retired military personnel. A $2 discount will be available for up to six accompanying guests.

To receive the discount, please bring any of the following:

  • US Veterans ID
  • Military ID
  • DD-214 with Photo ID
  • State driver’s license with veteran indicator or military identifier
  • VA, VF, or American Legion issued ID

The Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last admission being an hour before closing.

