North Carolina Zoo mourns passing of sea lion

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Zoo announced on Monday that Diesel, a California sea lion, passed away last week.

Zoo officials say Diesel had been experiencing eye pain and intermittent loss of appetite. Following an anesthesia procedure on Aug. 18, Diesel developed an abnormal breathing pattern and went into cardiopulmonary arrest.

“Despite resuscitation efforts, including CPR, Diesel passed away,” the zoo stated in a news release. “Necropsy (animal autopsy) and a full pathology report will provide more information about his cause of death in the coming weeks.”

As a young pup, Diesel was found stranded on the beach in California and brought to a marine mammal rehabilitation center for care. Once stable, he was released back into the wild. He stranded again shortly after release, prompting marine mammal rehabilitation experts to deem him unable to survive in the wild.

He was then brought directly to the North Carolina Zoo in July 2015 with another sea lion pup named Owen.

Zoo officials say Diesel was a favorite among guests and keepers for his charismatic personality. California sea lions are known for their intelligence and playfulness and are very social animals.

“Diesel had a big sparkling personality. He epitomized what a California sea lion is. He was a chatty goofball full of energy, always eager to learn new things and show off anything new,” said Sally Adams, one of Diesel’s zookeepers.

California sea lions live along the western North America coastline from Alaska to Mexico. Male sea lions can weigh up to 850 pounds and can grow up to seven feet in length. Females grow to 220 pounds and up to six feet in length. They can live up to 14 years in the wild.