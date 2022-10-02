ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Zoo announced Sunday that Hurricane Ian evacuees can get in to see the animals for half the price.

The offer is valid Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7, according to a release.

The zoo says the offer is good for up to six people per party.

According to the North Carolina Zoo’s website, ticket prices are typically:

$15 for adults

$13 for seniors

$11 for children ages two to 12

Free for children under two

To qualify for free entry, zoo officials say they’ll ask evacuees to provide a valid ID that shows their current address.

The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and last entry into the zoo is at 4 p.m.

