North Carolina Zoo welcomes second litter of critically endangered red wolf pups

The video above shows the 5 American red wolf pups born in April 2020.

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Zoo is welcoming a second litter of critically-endangered American red wolves.

The two female wolf pups are part of the second litter for the zoo this year. The Zoo says this is the first time they’ve had two litters in one season through their breeding program.

The first litter of the season was born on April 21.

The Zoo says the newest pups were named in honor of former North Carolina zookeeper Jessi Culbertson, 32, who worked with the red wolves for several years before passing away in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

The pups were named Arrow, in honor of Jessi’s Native American Cherokee heritage, and May, for the month that both Jessi and the puppies share a birthday, the Zoo said in a news release.

The North Carolina Zoo is now home to 27 red wolves, the second-largest pack in the United States.

Only 15 to 20 red wolves still exist in the wild, and they’re all in eastern North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Zoo.