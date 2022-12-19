RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The great state of North Carolina has beautiful views from the mountains to the sea and with those views, some of the best attractions and places to visit.

Now, the Biltmore Estate in Asheville is gaining new national accolades from Trip Advisor.

Trip Advisor has named the Biltmore Estate the “Most Beautiful Building in America.”

Trip Advisor officials said they used data that included 9,600 mentions of the word beautiful in user reviews.

