North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe continues call for federal recognition amid 2020 election cycle

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — With more than 55,000 members the Lumbee Tribe could swing their vote during the 2020 election cycle.

Inside the Lumbee Tribal Building a battle has been raging for years.

“What’s really happened to the Lumbee people is a denial of justice,” said Heather Nakai.

The state of North Carolina recognizes eight indigenous tribes including the Lumbee, but for generations the Lumbee people have been fighting for federal recognition.

“Federal recognition would give us all another layer, another seat of government, where we would have access to resources we don’t have now,” said Nakai. “That could be a huge change not just for tribal members, but for everyone.”

Heather Nakai says the need for expanded broadband, infrastructure, and healthcare amongst the Lumbee was on full display when Hurricane Matthew ravaged the area in 2016.

“The only actual, physical, committed response we got was when Donald Trump pulled his bus up in Robeson Co. and handed out supplies,” said Nakai. “That goes a long way with Lumbee people.”

However, the Lumbee vote that helped Trump win North Carolina in 2016 could swing left after Joe Biden promised federal recognition to the Lumbee people.

“For the first time I think in history we have two parties critically considering what our role is in the country, and thinking about what we really need,” said Nakai.

It remains to be scene which way these swing voters will go at the ballot box.

“The power we have in this election comes because we exercised our right to vote in the prior election, and we should keep doing that,” said Nakai.