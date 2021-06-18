North Carolina’s most misspelled word according to Google

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Google is shedding light on what words seem to cause the most trouble for each state in the U.S.

Using Google Trends, AT&T looked at the top-searched “how to spell” words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021.

Quarantine and coronavirus tripped up a lot of people over the last year.

AT&T found many spelled quarantine as “corn teen.”

In North Carolina, the word “exercise” caused problems while “which” was too much for South Carolinians.

North and South Dakota along with Nebraska struggled with “believe” while Kansas was unique in their strife – they were the only state with “multiplication.”