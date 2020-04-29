North Carolina’s social distancing score drops to ‘F’; lowest score in the country

North Carolina’s Social Distancing score has dropped to an “F,” according to Unacast.

North Carolina reportedly has a “D” in reducing mobility, an “F” in there being less than 55 percent in non-essential visits, and an “F” in having less than a 40% decrease in encounters compared to the nationwide rate.

Unacast uses geospatial human mobility insights to show the change in non-essential visits made and average mobility (based on distance traveled) throughout the area before and during the outbreak.

Unacast compares this data to other parts of the country and considers the amount of positive COVID-19 cases that area has when determining a grade.

Multiple counties in central NC received grades of “F”, including Johnston, Lee, Wilson, Nash, and Wayne counties. Wake County received a grade of “D” while Durham County received a “D-“.

