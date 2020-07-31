RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s statewide curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants will go into effect on Friday.
Restraurants will be unable to sell alcohol after 11 p.m.
“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” said Cooper. “This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state.”
The governor said the curfew is an effort to keep restaurants from becoming bars after hours.
“We’re hoping this new rule can drive down cases – particularly in young people,” Cooper said.
The order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores, or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.
Several places across the state already had alcohol sales limits like Raleigh and Orange County.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a similar rule on July 10.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen recently said important COVID-19 tracking metrics are stable but not where she would like them to be.
- Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias
- Tips on making emergency adjustments if a hurricane affects vacation travel plans
- White House softens opposition to $600 jobless benefit
- North Carolina’s statewide curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants begins Friday
- 260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now