North Carolina’s statewide curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants begins Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s statewide curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants will go into effect on Friday.

Restraurants will be unable to sell alcohol after 11 p.m.

“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” said Cooper. “This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state.”

The governor said the curfew is an effort to keep restaurants from becoming bars after hours.

“We’re hoping this new rule can drive down cases – particularly in young people,” Cooper said.

The order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores, or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.

Several places across the state already had alcohol sales limits like Raleigh and Orange County.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a similar rule on July 10.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen recently said important COVID-19 tracking metrics are stable but not where she would like them to be.