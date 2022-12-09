RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With December 25th inching closer, the list of each state’s favorite Christmas movie is back.

North Carolina’s favorite on the map for 2022 is “Love Actually,” while the most-loved holiday film across the country was the 2016 film, “A Snow Capped Christmas.” This one took first place in California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

The map, put together by Comparitech, is put together using the highest searched movie in Google Trends during the past year for each state. As a result, some are rather surprising and perhaps even a little Scrooge-esque.

Michigan is the only state looking to grow its heart three sizes as it was the only state to have “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” as its most-loved Christmas movie. Also worth noting, it is specifically the 1966 version narrated by legendary “Frankenstein” actor Boris Karloff.

Washington and Colorado were shouting Bah-Humbug! with their picks of “Scrooge” and “Scrooged,” respectively. Also not really feeling the classic Christmas vibe were Alaska and Rhode Island with their favorite — Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The classic “White Christmas” released in 1954 was also well-loved, even as the second-oldest movie on the lineup with the states of Delaware, Mississippi, and West Virginia, claiming it as their top pick for 2022. The oldest film favorite was “It’s a Wonderful Life,” with a fanbase in New Hampshire.