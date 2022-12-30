RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 wasn’t just an election year, it was a wild ride in politics from beginning to end.

The plethora of North Carolina candidates wanting a seat at the political table was a true battle royal. Part of it was set up by population growth, retirements and scandal.

Controversy seemed to attach itself to now former congressional representative, Madison Cawthorn. He was cited for carrying a loaded handgun to a security checkpoint at the Charlotte airport, the NC Highway Patrol released dash-cam video of Cawthorn being pulled over for speeding and driving with a revoked license and there was the questionable video of Cawthorn and his cousin.

Cawthorn lost his primary, making him the only incumbent North Carolina congressional representative on the ballot to not make it to the fall election.

Sitting congressman Ted Budd bested his primary opponents, including former governor Pat McCrory to fill the seat of retiring US senator Richard Burr. Budd went on to win the fall election against democrat and former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Cheri Beasley.

The ten-year census meant North Carolina’s explosive population growth allowed the state to gain another seat in congress bringing the total to 14. Long serving democratic representatives David Price and G.K. Butterfield retired.

After being deemed unconstitutional, the courts ordered North Carolina’s new congressional maps be re-drawn which led to seven Democrats and seven Republicans winning their races. Democrats focused on Roe v. Wade being overturned. Republicans honed in on the economy, gas prices and inflation.

The incumbent Wake County Sheriff, Gerald Baker, didn’t survive his primary. The winner, former Sheriff’s Office major Willie Rowe, also managed to keep Republican former sheriff Donnie Harrison from getting his job back in the fall election.

Rowe is now the top law enforcement officer for the most populated county in the state.

The January 6th hearings put former North Carolina congressman and Donald Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the spotlight along with Durham native and UNC law school graduate Sidney Powell.

For a brief moment, it looked as if Medicaid would finally be expanded in North Carolina. Republicans in the state senate came up with a plan to make it work, but their Republican counterparts in the state house didn’t agree. So, hundreds of thousands who would qualify for Medicaid still remain without it.

But one thing Democrats and Republicans did agree on was lowering the state income tax. Hopefully that’s just a sign of better things to come in 2023.