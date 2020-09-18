North Carolina’s unemployment rate drops to 6.5%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New data released Friday from the North Carolina Department of Commerce shows the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.5 percent in August.

August’s numbers are the lowest since March (4.3 percent).

August 2019’s unemployment rate in North Carolina was 3.8 percent and slowly decreased to 3.6 percent in February.

It then spiked to 12.9 percent in April and then 12.8 percent in May as reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the U.S. economy.

The national unemployment rate dropped from 10.2 percent in July to 8.4 percent in August, the Department said.