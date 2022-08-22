RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a good year for North Carolinians trying their luck at the NC Education Lottery. Overall, their earnings raised $929.8 million for education programs.

The NC Education Lottery says they’ve increased sales every year since 2006. On average, the lottery says tickets raises $2.5 million a day for education programs.

Money raised builds and repair schools, provide grants and scholarships, supports school staffing and transportation and pays for preschool for at-risk children.

For the 2022 fiscal year, the lottery:

Recorded $3.88 billion in ticket sales

Paid out a record amount in prizes, $2.54 billion. Those included 76 prizes of $1 million or more and 228 prizes between $100,000 and $1 million.

Raised for the second year in a row more than $900 million for education.

“It’s great to see so many people having fun and winning prizes while raising money for education programs in North Carolina,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery, said. “These monies represent an important investment in education and will help create a brighter future for students from pre-k to college.”

The NC Education Lottery says scratch-off tickets are the most popular games. They make up 68 percent of the sales. Carolina Pick 3, Carolina Pick 4 and Powerball were the other popular games.

Retailers also made out well. They earned $266 million in commissions from lottery ticket sales.

Since its inception in March 2006, more than $9 billion has been raised.