HIGH POINT, N.C.(WNCN) — Whether filling up on gas or just stocking the fridge, 48 percent of North Carolinians say they are worse off financially than they were a year ago.

“We’re waiting for people to feel like they’re doing better and that just hasn’t happened yet,” said Professor Martin Kifer, who serves as Director of High Point University’s Survey Research Center.

The wait Kifer referred to comes as the state’s 3.3 percent unemployment rate, based on latest data, remains lower than the national rate and as national wages are on the rise. But, there is still pessimism. A new High Point University poll found 46 percent of people think inflation is worse than they expected it to be by now.

When thinking about the future, about half said they believe inflation will be higher 12 months from now, while about one-third said it will be about the same. Only 12 percent said they believed it would be lower.

“Since inflation, at least the way people are reporting it, is affecting their spending, then that may be something that is affecting the economy indirectly too,” said Kifer who serves as Director of HPU’s Survey Research Center.

When it comes to major purchases, a combined 85 percent said inflation affects those decisions ‘some’ or ‘a lot’. Fifty-two percent said, ‘a lot’, while 33 percent said ‘some’.

“So, that’s something that goes into their overall attitude about the economy and about their relative optimism about how things are going to change,” Kifer said.

The Biden administration has been all over the country, including central North Carolina, touting their achievements like the infrastructure bill while owning the phrase Bidenomics.

But, Bidenomics is also being blamed for the daily stress of inflation. Republicans are using high inflation as one of their main selling points to take back the White House and Senate and retain the House.

“If you are looking to be the change agent, can you depend on this being a change election, or if you’re the incumbent are you the person who actually is going to get credit for whatever is happening in the economy and be seen to be on the side of the people who want to make their lives their lives better,” said Kifer.