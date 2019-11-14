Northampton County deputy killed in crash while responding to call, sheriff says

GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Northampton County deputy who had only been on the job for six months died in a crash while responding to a call on Wednesday night, according to Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith.

Deputy Makeem Brooks, of Gaston, died while responding to a call for service at 11:45 p.m., Smith said.

Brooks was traveling in an unmarked car with blue lights flashing when he crashed on U.S. Route 158 outside of Garysburg. Smith said he’s not sure at this time what type of call Brooks was responding to.

Brooks was traveling west when he ran off the road to the left, hit a ditch and overturned several times, the sheriff’s office said. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Smith, Brooks had been on the job for six months and leaves behind several children.

The vehicle had no dash cam.

