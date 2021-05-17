Not sure if a store requires a mask? Here’s a list of local businesses and their mask policies

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Now that Governor Roy Cooper has lifted the executive order mandating social distancing, capacity limits, and most mask requirements in North Carolina, people are wondering which businesses will still require customers to wear masks.

Here’s a list of mask policies for businesses in the Charlotte area:

CVS: The chain is reevaluating its in-store policy, which currently requires customers and employees to wear masks. It is reviewing the relaxed guidelines.

Costco: Costco released the following statement:

In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy. Face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical, Hearing Aid. Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those who are at higher risk, wear a mask or shield.

Harris Teeter: The mask requirement is still in place.

Home Depot: Masks are required for customers and employees.

JCPenny: The mask requirement is still in place.

Kroger: The mask requirement is still in place.

Lowe’s Foods: The grocery store chain released the following statement on Friday:

“We are currently evaluating our policies based on the new CDC recommendations and the North Carolina Governor’s announcement. Both recommend that people who have not been vaccinated continue to wear their masks. For now, we will continue to have our Hosts (what we call our employees) wear masks while working in our stores.”

Publix: Publix reelased the following statement on Friday:

“As a result of the recently updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15.”

Starbucks: Facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law.

Trader Joe’s: Vaccinated customers will no longer be required to wear a mask.

Target: Face coverings are no longer required in stores for people who are fully vaccinated, except when required by “local ordinances.”

Walgreens: Walgreens is currently reviewing the updated guidelines.

Walmart: Walmart announced Friday that customers and staff who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear masks inside the store.