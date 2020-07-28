‘Nothing like being home’: More than 120 NC National Guard soldiers return after year-long deployment in Middle East

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 120 North Carolina National Guard soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), returned to North Carolina after a year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

The unit returned on Saturday and were welcomed home by senior leaders and thanked for their service to the state and the nation.

“A special day, the 30th Division honored with World War II Presidential Unit Citation ceremony at Headquarters and the first soldiers of the 30th (brigade with lineage to the division) comes back home here from deployment,” said North Carolina Army National Guard (NCARNG) Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette, the Assistant Adjutant General for Sustainment.

The 30th ABCT, nicknamed Old Hickory, provided M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to support Operation Inherent Resolve and the coalition’s mission to protect critical infrastructure against ISIS.

“It was a long road with train up and mission,” said Boyette.

Their mission in Operation Spartan Shield was part of a rotational armored brigade combat team to assist partnered nations train and provide stability in the region.

“Nothing like being home,” NCARNG Pfc. Qurita Patterson, a truck driver assigned to the 30th ABCT said.