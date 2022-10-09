LINVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – Imagine living on a nearly $30 million estate.

One is up for grabs in Linville.

The Lazy Bear Lodge is currently the most expensive home on the market in the Carolinas. The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“I am very blessed to walk into this place and say I represent it because it is spectacular,” Premier Sotheby’s real estate agent Marilyn Wright said. “This is a southwestern lodge. This is something that I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this in this region.”

The previous owner was a developer from Fayetteville. He built the Lazy Bear Lodge in 2005, keeping his southwest.

Every corner, wall, and ceiling is covered in cultural antiques and artwork fit for a museum.

“Every turn, there is a custom element,” Wright said. “The house was meant to house his extensive art collection, antiques, black forest, and Adirondack furniture pieces. The house is being sold furnished, and it’s just breathtaking.”

Outside the main home are gardens and pathways leading to 360-degree views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and other properties.

The estate also includes a guest house and 3,000 square foot party pavilion.

“The vistas are in every direction, so you are literally living in and out of the mountains,” Wright said. “It’s my favorite. You’ve got this incredible dance floor, a full fire pit, and multi-tiered levels of outdoor seating. Find another mountain within a gated community overlooking Grandfather Mountain, Grandmother Mountain, and proximity to airports. Replace this. There is nothing like it.”

The property has been on the market for three days.

So far, there has been one serious inquiry.