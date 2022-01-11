Number of NC nursing homes on COVID outbreak list doubles in 3 weeks

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Vaccines have begun saving lives in New York’s nursing homes, but they haven’t yet cured another crisis caused by the pandemic: loneliness. Persistently high rates of COVID-19 have left the majority of the state’s nursing homes off limits to visitors, despite relaxed guidance meant to help reopen them.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of nursing homes in North Carolina dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks has more than doubled in just three weeks.

The weekly list of outbreaks in congregate living settings released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 320 nursing homes on it — an increase of 77 from last week.

There were 145 homes on the previous list Dec. 21.

The number of residential care facilities on the list nearly doubled for the second straight week, with that total climbing to 221 a week after it was at 130. There were just 58 on that list on Dec. 21.

There were 46 correctional facilities on the list, up from 36 last week and 27 two weeks before that.

There were 17 nursing homes in Wake County on the list — 10 more than last week — and five had at least 10 more new cases than they did a week ago.