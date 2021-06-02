NWS says tornado touches down in eastern NC, some damage reported

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City confirmed a tornado touched down in Duplin County on Wednesday.

The NWS reported the tornado touched down in Rose Hill, seven miles northeast of Wallace, around 5 p.m. A tornado warning was issued for southern Duplin County until 5:45 p.m. as the system continued to move northeast at 20 mph.

There was also a tornado warning for part of Bertie County shortly after 9 p.m. from the same system of thunderstorms that moved through the area on Wednesday.

Eldrick Sutton said he saw a lot of debris flying in the air as he drove on Southeast Railroad Street coming into Teachey. A few minutes later, he saw trees fall in front and behind his vehicle on US Hwy. 117 in Teachey.

About the same time, Sutton said trees landed on top of a tractor-trailer and a nearby car. That disrupted traffic in the area as crews worked to clean up the debris. The highway was reopened to traffic shortly after.

“Being a first responder, you put your life on the line, regardless,” Sutton said. “I didn’t want to see anyone hurt, but actually during the time that the twister was coming, I was actually really basically thinking in my mind about the survival of everybody else.

“I jumped immediately running down the street to make sure everyone was OK.”

The NWS also reported widespread trees were down between Teachey and Wallace, especially along US Hwy. 117.