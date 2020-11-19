NYT Report: Lara Trump considering run at NC senate seat in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, may be eyeing a run at North Carolina Senator Richard Burr’s seat in 2022, according to the New York Times.

According to the New York Times, Trump, a North Carolina native, has been telling associates she is considering a run.

Burr, a Republican senator who has served in the Senate since 2005, said during the 2016 election that it would be the last time he runs for elected office.

Trump made a few campaign stops in North Carolina during the 2020 election, including visits to Raleigh and Orange County in September and in Selma in October.

She spoke with CBS 17’s Colleen Quigley back in July:

Lara Trump, from Wrightsville Beach, spent time during the 2016 campaign in North Carolina.

“North Carolina is a very, very important state in an election year. For me, it’s always an important state because it’s my home state,” she said in July.

Lara is the wife of the president’s son, Eric.

“She’s very charismatic, she understands retail politics well, and has a natural instinct for politics,” said Mercedes Schlapp, a Trump campaign adviser told the New York Times. “In North Carolina, in particular, she’s a household name and people know her. She worked really hard on the campaign and was very involved in a lot of decisions throughout.”

The New York Times says she did not offer any comment about her plans.