Oak Island visitors ordered to leave after devastation, fires, flooding from Isaias

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — All Oak Island visitors are being asked to evacuate the town in the aftermath of Isaias, according to the town’s mayor.

In the mandatory evacuation order, visitors are told to leave by noon Wednesday.

One home caught fire and was nearly burned to the ground near Southeast 55 Street and East Pelican Drive on Oak Island, according to video. Four cars also burned during the massive house fire on Oak Island.

Flooding was also seen on Oak Island with several cars — including a red Jeep — drifting away as the hurricane hit.

On nearby Ocean Isle Beach, four house fires were reported on Driftwood Drive and another on East 4th Street

At least two people are dead in North Carolina and several others were injured following Hurricane Isaias.

Isaias made landfall on Ocean Isle Beach at 11:10 p.m. Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Tens of thousands of North Carolina residents are still without power.

— WGHP-TV contributed to this report

