Oak Island to reopen beaches Friday morning

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – Beaches at Oak Island will reopen to the public Friday at 6 a.m., according to Mayor Ken Thomas.

The beaches will be open for exercise only. No chairs, tables, towels, umbrellas, coolers or food will be permitted.

All public parking lots, and all private parking lots used for access to the beach, will remain closed.

Any unattended vehicles found in those lots will be towed.

An ordinance amended the state of emergency already in place, which will remain in effect until further notice.

Wrightsville Beach reopened at noon Monday.

