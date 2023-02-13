RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Attorney General Josh Stein, who is both a defendant in an abortion pill lawsuit and tasked with reviewing the complaint filed, ruled in favor of the plaintiff on Monday, his press secretary told CBS 17.

Dr. Amy Bryant, an obstetrician and gynecologist, who filed a lawsuit arguing abortion pill restrictions, said the requirements of the pill contradict FDA-approved labeling for the drug and interfere with her ability to treat patients.

“We know from years of research and use that medication abortion is safe and effective — there’s no medical reason for politicians to interfere or restrict access to it,” Bryant previously said in a statement provided by the Expanding Medication Abortion Access project, an abortion rights group working on legal challenges to state laws, that was published on Jan. 25.

The pills in question are mifepristone and misoprostol.

Stein is a defendant in the complaint because he’s the state chief law enforcement officer. He had to review the complaint to make a conclusion.

He’s been in that process of review since Jan. 25 and on Monday, Nazneen Ahmed, Stein’s press secretary, reached out to CBS 17 to say he came to a conclusion.

“Attorney General Stein today informed the legislature that he has concluded that the physician plaintiff’s preemption argument in Bryant v. Stein is legally correct and that his filings in the matter will reflect that conclusion. Attorney General Stein wrote legislative leadership that should they wish to intervene in the case, the Department of Justice will cooperate,” Ahmed said in a statement.

She also sent an official statement from Stein.

“Health care decisions — including those involving reproductive health — should be made by patients and their providers, not politicians. The state of North Carolina’s restriction of women’s use of the prescriptions they need to exercise their reproductive freedoms violates federal law and the Constitution,” he said.

Mifepristone and misoprostol, when used together, is approved up to the 10th week of pregnancy. For more than 20 years, FDA limited dispensing of the drug to a subset of specialty offices and clinics, due to excess bleeding safety concerns that would require emergency care. But, COVID-19 eased the restriction of the pills.

A total of 19 states, including North Carolina, have separate laws controlling how, when and where physicians can prescribe and dispense abortion drugs. Currently, bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy are being followed in 13 states, but North Carolina is not one of them.