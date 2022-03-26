OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks is predicting another record year in tourism and vacationers this summer. Businesses are even crediting the Netflix series ‘Outer Banks’, and the COVID-19 pandemic, for that boom.

But despite the influx of tourists, many businesses were forced to cut their hours short. Some even closed up shop last summer because of the struggle to find staff.

Vacation season is less than two months away and business owners are optimistic. However, they say a new year is bringing new challenges.

“It’s looking better. Thank goodness it’s looking better,” John Harris, the owner of Kitty Hawk Kites, said.

WAVY first spoke with Harris last summer as he struggled to find people to work for him. He said he’s still coming up short and is currently hiring, but the desperation is easing up.

“Things are changing gradually. I don’t think it’ll be 100-percent, but it’s going to be much better than last year,” Harris told WAVY.

With the COVID-19 pandemic now an afterthought and more people traveling, Harris said he has 50 J-1 Visa students coming from Eastern Europe to work the summer along with local college students.

The biggest hurdle is housing them. Harris said he purchased multiple properties in the Outer Banks.

“I’ve lost track (of the properties we purchased),” he said. “We just bought a house, a duplex for managers. We just bought an office building which we’re converting to residential which will have two seven-bedroom units.”

Meanwhile, restaurant owner Beaman Hines is in the same boat.

“We’re still short-staffed, but not as bad,” Hines said.

Hines was forced to temporarily close Sooey’s BBQ in Nags Head until he has enough employees to staff it.

Hines typically has around 12 J-1 Visa students work with him each summer from Ukraine and Poland, but because of the war in Ukraine, they aren’t able to work this year.

“I’ve put ads out from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia Beach, Richmond (and) Raleigh for people letting them know we’ve got jobs down here,” Hines said. “We’ve got housing down here. I’ve only had two people respond. We’re doing the best we can. Housing, housing, housing is the biggest thing we have right now.”

Hines owns five properties to house staff for several of his restaurants.

“Buying these houses at the cost that you’re having to pay for them now is not fun, but if I didn’t do that I wouldn’t be able to open up anywhere near the amount of hours that I can open up with having it,” Hines said.

