CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three firefighters were injured while battling a structure in south Charlotte.

While responders fought the blaze, officials say a brick wall fell on three firefighters on a hose line, trapping them briefly. All three were taken to the hospital.

The fire was reported around 6:49 a.m. Sunday at a two-story, 5,000-square-foot home on the 13000 block of Rocky Gap Lane. That’s right near the border of North Carolina and South Carolina at the Palisades Country Club.

According to authorities, two of the firefighters were treated and released, reportedly returning to work on the fire. The third remains at a local trauma center for continued evaluation.

Firefighters say they continued to monitor the home through Sunday afternoon due to “poor structural integrity and hidden spot fires”. The occupants of the home escaped before responders arrived.

Multiple agencies responded to assist the Steele Creek Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshall’s office.