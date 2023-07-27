OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Express will extend its operating season through Sept. 4.

The NCDOT said Thursday that the extension is due to popular demand and anticipated funding in next year’s state budget. The season was previously slated to end on July 31.

“This is great news for visitors and businesses on Ocracoke,” said Ferry Division Interim Director Jed Dixon. “This extension will give summer visitors to the Outer Banks a chance to experience the fastest, easiest way to take a day trip to Ocracoke Island.”

On Aug. 1, the vessel will go out of service for previously scheduled maintenance that is expected to last one or two days. After that, the Ocracoke Express will resume its daily schedule through Sept. 4:

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Now in its fifth season, the Ocracoke Express takes people on a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village, where a free tram operated by Hyde County is available to carry them around the village to shops, restaurants, accommodations, and attractions.

More than 75,000 people have ridden the Ocracoke Express over its previous four seasons.

Advance reservations for the Ocracoke Express are available online at www.ncferry.org or on the phone at 1-800-BY-FERRY.