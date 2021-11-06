Ocracoke Ferry cancels routes Saturday due to high winds, impending weekend storms

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get to and from Ocracoke Island, and in and out of the Outer Banks, in general, this weekend, you may want to think again.

The impending weekend forecast predicting a heavy storm to hit coastal North Carolina this weekend was already reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to disrupt OBX traffic, even citing it as potentially dangerous.

But, Saturday morning, the DOT officially canceled some of its Ocracoke ferry routes citing high wind gusts.

Ferry officials recorded sustained winds of 35 mph in the Pamlico Sound this morning, the NCDOT release said.

Ocracoke-Swan Quarter’s 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. have been canceled, in addition to Ocracoke-Cedar Island’s 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, the NCDOT said the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry routes are on schedule.

The NCDOT also said to check its social media pages for any further updates.

