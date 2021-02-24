Off-duty deputy involved in shooting near Wilmington, SBI is investigating

SILVER LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office would only confirm the shooting happened on Barnards Landing Road near the Echo Farms and the Silver Lake communities.

The shooting involved an off-duty corporal and that person is fine, officials said. A second person involved in the shooting was taken to the hospital and is currently in emergency surgery.

Sheriff’s officials did confirm that the SBI was brought in to handle the investigation.

There is currently no threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.