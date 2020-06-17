Officer accidentally shoots himself in leg at NC community college

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials said Wednesday an officer at Lenoir Community College accidentally shot himself in the leg.

On Wednesday at 8:55 a.m., the Kinston Police Department responded to a call of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound on the campus of Lenoir Community College on 231 Hwy. 58 South in Kinston.

At that location, officials said they found an employee of DEPS Company Police who was suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The DEPS Company Police Officer, who was providing police services to Lenoir Community College at the time of the incident, was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville by Lenoir County EMS for treatment.

This incident occurred in a parking area where there were no students present.

At no time was there any disturbance, active shooter, or other types of threat on campus.

