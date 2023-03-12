CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A standoff between a SWAT team and an armed, barricaded man suffering from a mental health crisis in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood has stretched into day two.

Officers responded to the incident during the morning hours on Saturday around 6:45 a.m. near 3800 Griers Fork Drive.

CMPD said the caller stated a man was outside his threatening neighbors and that when they arrived, he was holding a gun.

Officers were attempting to peacefully de-escalate a barricaded subject suffering from a mental health crisis, CMPD said.

There was an officer-involved shooting at some point around 5 p.m. Saturday during the incident, however, CMPD said they believe that it appeared the subject was not hit.

People in the area were encouraged to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.