NC officer kills man who stabbed and held 13-year-old stepdaughter at knifepoint, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is dead after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and killed him after he stabbed and held his 13-year-old stepdaughter at knifepoint, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 10,000 block of Blairbeth Street in Ballantyne, not far from Big View Diner near the South Carolina border.

Charlotte police chief Johnny Jennings says the man forced his way into his ex-wife’s home along with her daughter who was inside.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect had a knife to the 13-year-old and eventually began stabbing her multiple times. That’s when the officer shot and killed the man. The girl was transported to Atrium with life-threatening injuries.

Jennings says investigators don’t know the motive just yet and they probably will never know now that the suspect is dead.

Jennings says it’s safe to say that this was a hostage situation, but they don’t know how long he had her under control.

“There is the question whether she was stabbed previously to the encounter with the officers but what we know now is that as she’s being treated, she’s being treated for multiple stab wounds and that’s still something that has to be uncovered once we talk to the officers,” Jennings told the media during a briefing.

He describes the responding officers as heroic.

Authorities say the officer who fired the shot is distraught and upset that it came to this, but the department plans to get them whatever help they need.

The SBI is now investigating.

Representatives from CMPD says this is the third officer-involved shooting this year.