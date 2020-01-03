Officer wounded in shootout out of NC hospital and ‘resting comfortably,’ wife says

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A police officer shot following a police chase in Henry County has been identified and his wife tells WFXR he is resting comfortably.
Martinsville Police Officer Michael Panos was wounded in a shootout with a suspect after a police chase started in Martinsville and ended in Henry County.
Panos was flown by helicopter to a hospital in North Carolina while the suspect, whose name has not been released, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Both suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Panos’ wife, who declined to give her name, released a brief statement to WFXR News this afternoon:
“He’s resting comfortably and is very thankful to the community for the support.”Wife of Martinsville Police Officer Michael Panos
Panos was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
There is no word on whether the shooting suspect, a 37-year-old Martinsville resident, has been released from the hospital. Charges are pending against the suspect.
