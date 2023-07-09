EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Emerald Isle Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office successfully removed a naked man who had barricaded himself inside an Emerald Isle hotel for hours Sunday afternoon.

Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp told WNCT”s Sarah Gray Barr that members of the Emerald Isle Fire Response Team and EMS were also on the scene at the Islander Hotel & Resort in Emerald Isle. The hotel was on lockdown and hotelgoers were told to stay on the beach and away from the scene.

The incident began around 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Zapp said the man was safely removed by law enforcement from the room and taken into custody. There were no injuries. The suspect was taken to Carteret HealthCare for evaluation.

Zapp said the incident began when the man, who was not identified, was seen grilling in the parking lot of the hotel. Management told him that was not allowed and the man got angry, stripped off all of his clothes and barricaded himself inside his room.

“On behalf of the Town of Emerald Isle, I wish to thank all first responders involved in today’s incident, said Zapp said. “Furthermore, we want to ensure the public that the situation was isolated to the single suspect and is now resolved.”