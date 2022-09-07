GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night.

On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct.

Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in the fighting crowd.” One officer was exposed to pepper spray but did not require medical attention.

Police have compiled and given safety recommendations to the school district for future school events, specifically football games.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, all available Greensboro police officers and Guilford County deputies responded to Dudley High School, on the 1200 block of Lincoln Street, where students were competing against Hillside High School, which is located in Durham.

Police say “multiple fights” broke out during halftime among the crowd of about 1,500 people.

Six off-duty officers were at the school providing security and called in backup due to the environment and the risk to the public.

“Multiple attendees were removed due to the fighting with additional fights occurring outside the game as attendees tried to re-enter,” police said.

Police say some students appeared to have minor injuries, but no one was evaluated by EMS.

Guilford County Schools says the game was canceled at halftime “out of an abundance of caution and safety” at the recommendation of Greensboro police.

The Dudley Alumni Association Inc. responded to the news placing blame on students from other schools.

“Please understand with everything that happened at Dudley Vs Hill Side game on Friday night,” the association said in a statement. “These students were from different schools our students DID NOT start any of this.. We had a lot of schools that had a BYE or played elsewhere.”